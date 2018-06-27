July Is Intentional Zine Month 2018!

International Zine month list of suggested activities for 2018!



Get Ready!

– Check out wemakezines.com

– Use #IZM2018 when writing online about International Zine Month

EXTRA CREDIT

-Read a zine everyday

-Attend or organize a zine event

-do a 24 hour zine: sign up at 24hourzines.com

-Draw a comic a day then release a comic zine

-Write about your progress daily online

****

July 1 – CanaZine Day! Buy, read, or share zines from Canada for Canada Day!

Event: June 30- July 1 New York, New York, USA Brown Paper Zine Small Press Fair

July 2 – Zine Rewind! Re-read your favorite zines and remind yourself why you fell in love with them in the first place.

July 3 – Teach a friend or family member about zines or even a stranger!

July 4 – AmeriZine Day! Explore marginalized voices in America. Buy, share, and read zines about racial justice and zines written by people of color.

July 5 – Review a zine online or write a review to share in your own zine.

July 6 – Zine Pride Day! Explore LGBTQIA zines! Buy, share, and read zines by people of marginalized sexual orientations and gender identities. Check out the Queer Zine Archive Project!

July 7 – Zine Distro Appreciation Day! Order zines from a distro to get yourself some reading material for IZM2018

July 8 – Cook with a recipe you found in a zine!

Event: July 8 London, UK BermondZINES 4

July 9 – Write a letter to a zine penpal

July 10 – Write a letter to a zine maker you don’t know

July 11- International Zine Day! Buy, share, or read zines from a country different than your own

July 12 – ZineWiki Day! Add to or update zinewiki.com

Event: July 12- 14 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Zine Librarian Unconference

Event: July 12 Chicago, Illinois, USA ChiPRC Zine Zine Club

July 13 -Friday the 13th! Make up a zine superstition and share it (skip the 13th issue? Spin 3 times to prevent copier jams or avoid paper cuts? Let your best friend read your zine before anyone else?)

July 14 – ValenZines Day! Give yourself some zine love in whatever way it means to you! read zines in a bubble bath? Buy some new scissors? Let your zine friends know you care about them.

Event: July 14 Lacy, Washington, USA Make a Zine, Write a Letter: An International Zine Month Celebration

Event: July 14 Brooklyn, New York, USA Pete’s Mini Zine Fest

Event: July 14 Brussels, Belgium Fat Positivity Zine Making Workshop

July – 15 Free Zine Day! Give zines away or leave zines in public place for a stranger to find

July 16 – Make a list of reasons you love zines and share it with others

July 17 – make a flyer for your zine to trade with others or to send out with zine orders and trades

July 18 – Zine trade Day! Ask someone to trade zines

July – 19 Send your zine to a distro for consideration in the distro

Event: July 19 Chicago, Illinois, USA Instant Zine Swap

July 20 – Zine Shop Appreciation Day! Visit your local zine shop!

July 21 – Zine Library Day! Visit your local zine library. Don’t have one in your area? Why not start one?

Event: July 21 Olympia, Washington, USA 10th Annual 24-Hour Zine Thing and Open Mic Zine Reading

Event: July 21 Washington, DC, USA DC Zine Fest

Event: July 21 Pomona, California, USA Pomona Zine Fest

July 22 – Send or drop off your zine to a zine library to be included in their collection

July 23 – Order zines from a different zine distro

July 24 -Teach yourself a new zine skill like a new binding technique or how to make a 1 page zine

July 25 – Send your zine out for review to a website or magazine that does reviews

Event: July 25 Berlin, Germany Zineklatsch #9

July 26 – Organize your zine collection

July 27 -Post online about some of your favorite zines!

Event: Portland, Oregon July 27 Portland Zine Symposium Zine Scramble

July 28 – Plan or attend a zine event! Big or tiny!

Event: July 28 & 29 Portland, Oregon, USA Portland Zine Symposium

July 29 – Take a photo of you with your zine or zine collection and post it online

July 30 -Write a letter or post about your IZM2018

31 HallowZine! Remember zines and zinesters that are no longer with us.

Comment if you have other events to add!