Stolen Sharpie Revolution

International Zine Month 2016

July 2016 is well underway and we’ve got sweet activities for you to do every day to keep the spirit of zines alive! Check out the updated 2016 mini-poster for #IZM2016 at http://www.stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month.

 

July is International Zine Month! Hello 2015!

We are almost half way through June so IZM2015 is swiftly approaching! As every year, I’ve made a little poster that you can get free with orders from my Etsy shop, From Portland Button Works, or download yourself and print out as many as you would like.

For more information about International Zine Month go here: http://www.stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

If you know if a zine event to add, send it in a contact form on the right!

Here’s a list of activities for this year!

31 Days of International Zine Month July 2015

Get Ready!

-Sign in to WeMakeZines.ning.com & write about IZM

-Sign up for 24 hour zine challenge (24hourzines.com)

-Use #IZM2015 when writing online about International Zine Month

JULY 2015

1 – Make a Top 10 list of reasons why your love zines

2 – Re-read your favorite zines

3 – Zine Distro Appreciation Day!

Order from a zine distro

4 – Read a zine from a country other than your own

5 – Organize your zine collection

6 – Add your zine to or update your ZineWiki.com

7 – Make some envelopes or postcards for postal week

8 – Make a flyer for your zine to send with trades

9 – Write a letter to a zine maker that you don’t know

10 – Send a care package to a zine friend

11 – Make some mail art!

12 – Send your zine out to be reviewed

13 – Zine Trade Day! Ask someone to trade zines with you

14 – ValenZINE’s Day! Write to ZineCrush.com (or your zine crush!)

15 – Leave a zine in public for someone else to find

16 – Send your zine to a distro for consideration

17 – Review a zine online or write a review to share

ZINE EVENT:

17-19 – Portland Zine Symposium (Portland, Oregon, USA)

18 – Order from a different zine distro than normal

19 – Zine Shop appreciation day!

20 – Free Zine Day! Give away a copy of your zine

21 – International Zine Library Day! Visit your local zine library.

22 – Send your zine to a zine library

23 – Make a one page zine

24 – Teach yourself a new zine skill

25 – Organize a zine event! Any size! big or small!

ZINE EVENTS:

25 – DC Zine Fest (District of Columbia, USA)

25 – Pete’s Mini Zine Fest (Brooklyn, New York, USA)

26 – Teach a friend or family member about zines

27 – Submit something to a compilation zine

28 – Cook with a recipe from a zine or cook zine!

29 – Post photo of you with your zine or zine collection.

30 – Read some zines!

31 – HallowZINE  Remember zines and zinesters that are no longer with us.

EXTRA CREDIT

  • -Read a zine everyday
  • -Attend a zine event
  • -do a 24 hour zine: sign up at 24hourzines.com
  • -post your progress on your blog or on We Make Zines
  • -Drawa comic a day then release a comic zine
  • -Write about your progress daily online

 

Here’s the activity poster for 2015 International Zine Month! Download the PDF and print your own here, get one free with orders from Portland Button Works, or send a stamp or IRC (International Reply Coupon) to:

International Zine Month

c/o Portland Button Works

1322 North Killingsworth

Portland, Oregon 97217

USA

NW Zine Fest news and dates for other 2015 Zine events

Did you know that there has never been a a zine fest in Olympia, Washington, a city of much music and zine history, but no zine fest! That will change this year when Olympia hosts their first zine fest in October! Do you know how you can help make that happen? Support their indiegogo campaign!

In other Northwest zine fest news, the Portland Zine Symposium will be held July 18th and 19th this year. Crucial information about table registration will be shared this week! Check out the website for more inf including how to sign up for the mailing list!

And in general, the zine event page has been updated. I’ll just post them here as well. Look at Florida! They have two zine fests this year so far! Good job Florida!

If you have an event to add to this list feel free to use the comment form in the sidebar! As always, the resources for Stolen Sharpie Revolution are only as good as the community that supports it. Thanks!

2015 Zine Events!

MARCH

14 – Sheffield Zine Fest (Sheffield, UK)

14 – Out to Sea Queer Zine Fair (Waterloo, Ontario, Canada)

28-29 – Rhode Island Independent Publishing Expo (RIPExpo) (Providence, Rhode Island, USA)

APRIL

4 – Glasgow Zine Fest (Glasgow, Scotland, UK)

11 – Pioneer Valley Zine Fest (Easthampton, MA, USA)

11 – Kazoo! Print Expo (Guelph, Ontario, Canada)

12 –Long Beach Zine Fest (Long Beach, CA, USA)

17-18 – NYC Anarchist Book Fair (New York City, New York, USA)

25-26 – Brooklyn Zine Fest (Brooklyn, New York, USA)

26 – Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair (Oakland, CA, USA)

26 – Miami Zine Fair (Miami, Florida, USA)

MAY

8-9 – Chicago Zine Fest (Chicago, Illinois, USA)

8-9 – Edmonton Anarchist Book Fair (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada)

16 –Chattanooga Zine Fest (Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA)

JUNE

6 – CAKE (Chicago, IL, USA)

JULY

18-19 – Portland Zine Symposium (Portland, Oregon, USA)

25 – Pete’s Mini Zine Fest (Brooklyn, New York, USA)

AUGUST

29 – Philly Zine Fest (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA)

Dublin Zine Fair (Dublin, Ireland)

SEPTEMBER

1 – Gainesville Zine Fest (Gainesville, Florida, USA)

OCTOBER

TBA – Boston Zine Fest (Boston, Massachusetts, USA)

3 – ABQ Zine Fest (Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA)

3 – Bristol Comic & Zine Fair (Bristol, UK)

24 – Olympia Zine Fest (Olympia, Washington, USA)

31 – Short Run Comix & Arts Fest (Seattle, WA, USA)

 

Updated Zine events page and some zines in media!

Check out the updated Zine Events page! Let us know if we are missing you zine event.

I had always sort of wanted this website to not only be a static resource page, but also an ongoing zine news site. It started that way but soon fell by the wayside. I set up a google alert for zines and still get them but I never seem to make the posts on the website. So, I’m going to try to start that again.

I’ve also considered having some other editors, especially from different regions so they can collect zine news and even report from zine fest. We’ll see how that works out. As for now, here are some articles that have made it into my inbox:

 

Hey! I’m going on a blog tour with the Stolen Sharpie Revolution book! There will be reviews, interviews, and giveaways! Please check out these blogs on these dates for more info!

Stolen Sharpie Revolution
By Alex Wrekk
Genre: Art, Graphic Design, How-To

Since 2002, Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture has been the go-to guide for all things zine-related. This little red book is stuffed with information about zines. Things you may know, stuff you don’t know and even stuff you didn’t know you didn’t know!

Stolen Sharpie Revolution contains a cornucopia of information about zines and zine culture for everyone from the zine newbie to the experienced zinester to the academic researcher. Stolen Sharpie Revolution consists of thoughtful lists and step-by-step how-to guides on everything from definitions of a “zine,” where to find zines, why they are important, how to make them and how to participate in zine culture.

This book has everything you need to get started creating your own zine, or to figure out what to do with the zine you just made. Stolen Sharpie Revolution serves as both an introduction into the wide world of zine culture and as a guide to taking the next step to become a part of it.

*Twitter * Facebook * Goodreads * stolensharpierevolution.org *

Stolen Sharpie Revolution – a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture (5th edition) is back from the printer!

After a successfully funded kickstarter the new edition of Stolen Sharpie Revolution has returned from the printer! It is available direct from the Portland Button Works Etsy shop and the Portland Button Works website as well as Pioneers Press, Powell’s Books, and Amazon.com More distros and stores to follow soon! If you are interested in carrying Stolen Sharpie revolution get in touch: portlandbuttonworks@gmail.com for wholesale pricing. If you are in the Uk or Europe and would like to save on postage, consider ordering from Steve Larder in the UK.

Stolen Sharpie Revolution
a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture
Author Wrekk
with contributions by Sugene Mine, Jerianne Thompson, Sage Adderley,
Jenna Freedman and illustrations by Steve Larder
Format 4.25” x 5.5” paperback
Pages 152
Price $8.00
ISBN 9780981794112

Since 2002, Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture has been the go-to guide for all things zine-related. This little red book is stuffed with information about zines. Things you may know, stuff you don’t know and even stuff you didn’t know you didn’t know! Stolen Sharpie Revolution contains a cornucopia of information about zines and zine culture for everyone from the zine newbie to the experienced zinester to the academic researcher.

Stolen Sharpie Revolution consists of thoughtful lists and step-by-step how-to guides on everything from definitions of a “zine,” where to find zines, why they are important, how to make them and how to participate in zine culture. This book has everything you need to get started creating your own zine, or to figure out what to do with the zine you just made.

Stolen Sharpie Revolution serves as both an introduction into the wide world of zine culture and as a guide to taking the next step to become a part of it.

There are hours left to support the Stolen Sharpie Revolution Kickstarter!

ssrpromosticker

The Stolen Sharpie Revolution Kickstarter ends today, September 30, at about 8PM! That means that as of now you have about 10 hours to back the kickstarter. If you do not back the kickstarter and pre-order a copy of Stolen Sharpie Revolution they will not be available for purchase until late November or early December, so act now!

Yesterday I got the final files to the printer, ordered the custom Sharpie markers  (they will look like the image above printed on the barrel minus the red) got the t-shirt design off to the printer, and finished the survey that will go out to the backers. I’M SO EXCITED!

Thank you everyone that has backed this project and made it a success. It has been a rough 30 days and I’m glad it is over, but I’m stoked that we made it happen!

If you have not backed the Stolen Sharpie Revolution Kickstarter, here’s you last chance!

Less than 60 hours left for the Stolen Sharpie Revolution (5th edition) Kickstarter!

Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for zines and zine culture (5th Edition) Kickstarter is less than 60 hours to completion! 

We have made our $6,000 goal with 4 days to spare! I’m not feeling completely proactive about setting a stretch goal, but here’s the thing. As of now There is enough for all the rewards and to print 4,000 copies of the 5th Edition of Stolen Sharpie Revolution.

If we can hit $7,000 we can print 5,000 copies! Can we do it? I’ve added 10 more 10 packs for schools, distros, stores, or for you to give away as gifts! There are still some t-shirts and Sharpie rewards. Also, if you would like to add to a level you have already committed to, you can change it and when I sent the survey at the end of the campaign you can just note that you’d like to add a Little Free Library patron reward for $25 or an extra copy of the book for $15.

So, we have less than 60 hours! Can we make it happen?

in zines we trust,

Alex Wrekk

SSRKICKSTARTERPBW

There are 8 days left of the Stolen Sharpie Revolution Kickstarter! Have you backed it yet?

This is just a quick note to remind you of the Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture (5th edition) Kickstarter that is going on now!

 

Since 2002 Stolen Sharpie Revolution has been the go-to resource for zines and zine culture. With over 21,000 copies in print, this book is poised to break the quarter-hundred-thousand copy barrier at least BUT I NEED YOUR HELP!

Depending on when you are reading this there is either 9 or 8 days left to go and we are still short over $2,000 out of the $6,000 we need. So, if you were considering backing this project, THE TIME IS NOW! You can get yourself some fun rewards including an actual Sharpie Marker with “Stolen Sharpie Revolution” printed on it, a Stolen Sharpie Revolution T-shirt, all 5 editions of Stolen Sharpie Revolution, or get a pack of 10 for your store, distro, class or gift for friends, or have me do the layout for your zine! Maybe you already backed the kickstarter and are getting a copy of the book. Why not raise your donation level by $25 and donate a copy of Stolen Sharpie Revolution in your name to one of the many Little Free Libraries in Portland.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the updates I suggest you do so. You can see some of progress and some photos of page layout, some early milestones and backers of the projects will see exactly how many gluesticks and rolls of double sided tape the layout took!

If you were thinking that you would just buy a copy of SSR later you might want to reconsider that as these will not be available to buy until AFTER the kickstarter rewards have been sent out. We are estimating that copies will not be available until late November. So, if you want to get a copy of the new edition of Stolen Sharpie Revolution you MUST act now and support the Kickstarter!

One more big announcement: The iconic covers of Stolen Sharpie Revolution will be receiving a bit of an update! My buddy Steve Larder, illustrator and author of Rum Lad zine has agreed to drawn me a new spiffy looking Sharpie marker for the cover! I’m so excited because I just I love Steve’s artwork. You should check it out as well.

Ok, that’s about it for now. Thanks for sticking with me and let’s get the Stolen Sharpie Revolution kickstarter to it’s close!

in zines we trust,

Alex Wrekk

Stolen Sharpie Revolution (5th edition) Kickstarter Update!

SSRKICKSTARTERPBW

We have 18 days to go and I wanted to post a little run down of the progress.

So, I’m going to make this chronological list of notable things so far:

  • Day 3: The Stolen Sharpie Revolution Kickstarter became a “Staff Pick” on Kickstarter AND we hit the first $1,000. Stoked!
  • Day 7: We hit 25% of our total total and I started using doubled sided tape instead of glue sticks.
  • Day 8: We hit 33% of our goal and I launched a tumblr giveaway. Check it out on tumblr and feel free to reblog for a chance to win a copy of the book and some other goodies.
  • Day 10: I finished with all of the content layout! The page count for the 5th edition of Stolen Sharpie Revolution will either be 152 or 160 pages depending on a few things that are yet to be determined.
  • Day 12: We reached 100 backers!

I’m hoping to break the half-way point: $3,000 or more this weekend. I’d love it if you could help me reach that goal!

Check out the kickstarter here.

in zines we trust,

Alex Wrekk

 

