Stolen Sharpie Revolution

We are almost half way through June so IZM2015 is swiftly approaching! As every year, I’ve made a little poster that you can get free with orders from my Etsy shop, From Portland Button Works, or download yourself and print out as many as you would like.

For more information about International Zine Month go here: http://www.stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

If you know if a zine event to add, send it in a contact form on the right!

Here’s a list of activities for this year!

31 Days of International Zine Month July 2015

Get Ready!

-Sign in to WeMakeZines.ning.com & write about IZM

-Sign up for 24 hour zine challenge (24hourzines.com)

-Use #IZM2015 when writing online about International Zine Month

JULY 2015



1 – Make a Top 10 list of reasons why your love zines

2 – Re-read your favorite zines

3 – Zine Distro Appreciation Day!

Order from a zine distro

4 – Read a zine from a country other than your own

5 – Organize your zine collection

6 – Add your zine to or update your ZineWiki.com

7 – Make some envelopes or postcards for postal week

8 – Make a flyer for your zine to send with trades

9 – Write a letter to a zine maker that you don’t know

10 – Send a care package to a zine friend

11 – Make some mail art!

12 – Send your zine out to be reviewed

13 – Zine Trade Day! Ask someone to trade zines with you

14 – ValenZINE’s Day! Write to ZineCrush.com (or your zine crush!)

15 – Leave a zine in public for someone else to find

16 – Send your zine to a distro for consideration

17 – Review a zine online or write a review to share

ZINE EVENT:

17-19 – Portland Zine Symposium (Portland, Oregon, USA)

18 – Order from a different zine distro than normal

19 – Zine Shop appreciation day!

20 – Free Zine Day! Give away a copy of your zine

21 – International Zine Library Day! Visit your local zine library.

22 – Send your zine to a zine library

23 – Make a one page zine

24 – Teach yourself a new zine skill

25 – Organize a zine event! Any size! big or small!

ZINE EVENTS:

25 – DC Zine Fest (District of Columbia, USA)

25 – Pete’s Mini Zine Fest (Brooklyn, New York, USA)

26 – Teach a friend or family member about zines

27 – Submit something to a compilation zine

28 – Cook with a recipe from a zine or cook zine!

29 – Post photo of you with your zine or zine collection.

30 – Read some zines!

31 – HallowZINE Remember zines and zinesters that are no longer with us.

EXTRA CREDIT

-Read a zine everyday

-Attend a zine event

-do a 24 hour zine: sign up at 24hourzines.com

-post your progress on your blog or on We Make Zines

-Drawa comic a day then release a comic zine

-Write about your progress daily online

Here’s the activity poster for 2015 International Zine Month! Download the PDF and print your own here, get one free with orders from Portland Button Works, or send a stamp or IRC (International Reply Coupon) to:

International Zine Month

c/o Portland Button Works

1322 North Killingsworth

Portland, Oregon 97217

USA