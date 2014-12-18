Watch Movie Online The Fate of the Furious (2017)

The Fate of the Furious (2017) HD

Director : F. Gary Gray. Writer : Chris Morgan. Producer : Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell. Release : April 12, 2017 Country : United States of America. Production Company : Universal Pictures, Original Film, One Race Films. Language : English. Runtime : 136 Genre : Action, Crime, Thriller.

Movie ‘The Fate of the Furious’ was released in April 12, 2017 in genre Action. F. Gary Gray was directed this movie and starring by Vin Diesel. This movie tell story about When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before.

