Watch and Download Movie Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|Bill Condon.
|Producer
|:
|David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman.
|Release
|:
|March 16, 2017
|Country
|:
|United Kingdom, United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Walt Disney Pictures, Mandeville Films.
|Language
|:
|English.
|Runtime
|:
|129
|Genre
|:
|Music, Family, Fantasy, Romance.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a movie genre Music, was released in March 16, 2017. Bill Condon was directed this movie and starring by Emma Watson. This movie tell story about A live-action adaptation of Disney’s version of the classic ‘Beauty and the Beast’ tale of a cursed prince and a beautiful young woman who helps him break the spell.
