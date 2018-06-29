The poster is done!

Here’s poster for IZM2018! We also have a PDF you can download here.
Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine CultureSince 2002, Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture has been the go-to guide for all things zine related. This little red book is stuffed with information about zines. Things you may know, stuff you don’t know and even stuff you didn’t know you didn’t know! Stolen Sharpie Revolution contains a cornucopia of information about zines and zine culture for everyone from the zine newbie to the experienced zinester to the academic researcher.
#izm2018 July 4 – AmeriZine Day! Explore marginalized voices in America. Buy, share, and read zines about racial justice.
Happy International Zine Month day 3! July 3 – Teach a friend or family member about zines or even a stranger! #izm2018
Happy International Zine Month day 2! July 2 – Zine Rewind! Re-read your favorite zines and remind yourself why you love them.
Happy International Zine Month day 1! Happy Canada Day! 🍁 Happy CanaZine Day!