Streaming Full Movie Split (2016) Online

Split (2016) HD
|Director
|:
|M. Night Shyamalan.
|Writer
|:
|M. Night Shyamalan.
|Producer
|:
|Mark Bienstock, Jason Blum, M. Night Shyamalan.
|Release
|:
|November 15, 2016
|Country
|:
|United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, Blinding Edge Pictures.
|Language
|:
|English.
|Runtime
|:
|117
|Genre
|:
|Horror, Thriller.
Movie ‘Split’ was released in November 15, 2016 in genre Horror. M. Night Shyamalan was directed this movie and starring by James McAvoy. This movie tell story about Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him — as well as everyone around him — as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.
