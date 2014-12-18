Stolen Sharpie Revolution – a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture (5th edition) is back from the printer!

After a successfully funded kickstarter the new edition of Stolen Sharpie Revolution has returned from the printer! It is available direct from the Portland Button Works Etsy shop and the Portland Button Works website as well as Pioneers Press, Powell’s Books, and Amazon.com More distros and stores to follow soon! If you are interested in carrying Stolen Sharpie revolution get in touch: portlandbuttonworks@gmail.com for wholesale pricing. If you are in the Uk or Europe and would like to save on postage, consider ordering from Steve Larder in the UK.

Stolen Sharpie Revolution

a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture

Author Wrekk

with contributions by Sugene Mine, Jerianne Thompson, Sage Adderley,

Jenna Freedman and illustrations by Steve Larder

Format 4.25” x 5.5” paperback

Pages 152

Price $8.00

ISBN 9780981794112

Since 2002, Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture has been the go-to guide for all things zine-related. This little red book is stuffed with information about zines. Things you may know, stuff you don’t know and even stuff you didn’t know you didn’t know! Stolen Sharpie Revolution contains a cornucopia of information about zines and zine culture for everyone from the zine newbie to the experienced zinester to the academic researcher.

Stolen Sharpie Revolution consists of thoughtful lists and step-by-step how-to guides on everything from definitions of a “zine,” where to find zines, why they are important, how to make them and how to participate in zine culture. This book has everything you need to get started creating your own zine, or to figure out what to do with the zine you just made.

Stolen Sharpie Revolution serves as both an introduction into the wide world of zine culture and as a guide to taking the next step to become a part of it.