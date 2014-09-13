Stolen Sharpie Revolution (5th edition) Kickstarter Update!

We have 18 days to go and I wanted to post a little run down of the progress.
So, I’m going to make this chronological list of notable things so far:
- Day 3: The Stolen Sharpie Revolution Kickstarter became a “Staff Pick” on Kickstarter AND we hit the first $1,000. Stoked!
- Day 7: We hit 25% of our total total and I started using doubled sided tape instead of glue sticks.
- Day 8: We hit 33% of our goal and I launched a tumblr giveaway. Check it out on tumblr and feel free to reblog for a chance to win a copy of the book and some other goodies.
- Day 10: I finished with all of the content layout! The page count for the 5th edition of Stolen Sharpie Revolution will either be 152 or 160 pages depending on a few things that are yet to be determined.
- Day 12: We reached 100 backers!
I’m hoping to break the half-way point: $3,000 or more this weekend. I’d love it if you could help me reach that goal!
Check out the kickstarter here.
in zines we trust,
Alex Wrekk