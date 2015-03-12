NW Zine Fest news and dates for other 2015 Zine events

Did you know that there has never been a a zine fest in Olympia, Washington, a city of much music and zine history, but no zine fest! That will change this year when Olympia hosts their first zine fest in October! Do you know how you can help make that happen? Support their indiegogo campaign!

In other Northwest zine fest news, the Portland Zine Symposium will be held July 18th and 19th this year. Crucial information about table registration will be shared this week! Check out the website for more inf including how to sign up for the mailing list!

And in general, the zine event page has been updated. I’ll just post them here as well. Look at Florida! They have two zine fests this year so far! Good job Florida!

If you have an event to add to this list feel free to use the comment form in the sidebar! As always, the resources for Stolen Sharpie Revolution are only as good as the community that supports it. Thanks!

2015 Zine Events!



MARCH

14 – Sheffield Zine Fest (Sheffield, UK)

14 – Out to Sea Queer Zine Fair (Waterloo, Ontario, Canada)

28-29 – Rhode Island Independent Publishing Expo (RIPExpo) (Providence, Rhode Island, USA)

APRIL

4 – Glasgow Zine Fest (Glasgow, Scotland, UK)

11 – Pioneer Valley Zine Fest (Easthampton, MA, USA)

11 – Kazoo! Print Expo (Guelph, Ontario, Canada)

12 –Long Beach Zine Fest (Long Beach, CA, USA)

17-18 – NYC Anarchist Book Fair (New York City, New York, USA)

25-26 – Brooklyn Zine Fest (Brooklyn, New York, USA)

26 – Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair (Oakland, CA, USA)

26 – Miami Zine Fair (Miami, Florida, USA)

MAY

8-9 – Chicago Zine Fest (Chicago, Illinois, USA)

8-9 – Edmonton Anarchist Book Fair (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada)

16 –Chattanooga Zine Fest (Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA)

JUNE

6 – CAKE (Chicago, IL, USA)

JULY

18-19 – Portland Zine Symposium (Portland, Oregon, USA)

25 – Pete’s Mini Zine Fest (Brooklyn, New York, USA)

AUGUST

29 – Philly Zine Fest (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA)

Dublin Zine Fair (Dublin, Ireland)

SEPTEMBER

1 – Gainesville Zine Fest (Gainesville, Florida, USA)

OCTOBER

TBA – Boston Zine Fest (Boston, Massachusetts, USA)

3 – ABQ Zine Fest (Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA)

3 – Bristol Comic & Zine Fair (Bristol, UK)

24 – Olympia Zine Fest (Olympia, Washington, USA)

31 – Short Run Comix & Arts Fest (Seattle, WA, USA)