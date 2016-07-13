hacked by 3needan
Got a resource or event to add? Get in touch![contact-form-7 id="556845" title="sidebar contact form"]
Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine CultureSince 2002, Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture has been the go-to guide for all things zine related. This little red book is stuffed with information about zines. Things you may know, stuff you don’t know and even stuff you didn’t know you didn’t know! Stolen Sharpie Revolution contains a cornucopia of information about zines and zine culture for everyone from the zine newbie to the experienced zinester to the academic researcher.
Alex Wrekk's twitter
- A thing I just said "Life isn't a game of Risk. It's not a reality TV show either, but that doesn't stop anyone from acting like it." 10:20:27 PM January 20, 2017 from Twitter for Android ReplyRetweetFavorite
- @MungenCakes @dailybacksass cause you are doing good work! 11:26:13 AM January 16, 2017 from Twitter for Android in reply to MungenCakes ReplyRetweetFavorite
- RT @MungenCakes: .@dailybacksass @alexwrekk https://t.co/kd9UPIB9mu 11:19:29 AM January 16, 2017 from Twitter for Android ReplyRetweetFavorite
- Me: did you ever expect to hear X playing in the grocery store? Paul: nope. Just means we are old. 11:12:29 AM January 16, 2017 from Twitter for Android ReplyRetweetFavorite
- Know what would make a great gift for #zine friends? Copy Scams- Copy & Destroy 10" vinyl & zine https://t.co/QZkYpkUgX7 10:52:22 AM December 11, 2016 from Twitter Web Client ReplyRetweetFavorite
- @zinelib ya got me! I am a fountain of vomit! 01:32:10 PM December 10, 2016 from Twitter for Android in reply to zinelib ReplyRetweetFavorite
- @zinelib hey now! Not all are the same. The one is North Portland is anti-con and is much less bro-y and has a toy drive! 01:24:18 PM December 10, 2016 from Twitter for Android in reply to zinelib ReplyRetweetFavorite
- Just realized I'm going to @gridzinefest in 2017! I guess that is also the 20th anniversary of Brainscan Zine! 10:19:08 AM December 02, 2016 from Twitter Web Client ReplyRetweetFavorite