Download Full Movie Alien: Covenant (2017)

Alien: Covenant (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|Ridley Scott.
|Writer
|:
|John Logan.
|Producer
|:
|David Giler, Walter Hill, Mark Huffam, Michael Schaefer, Ridley Scott.
|Release
|:
|May 9, 2017
|Country
|:
|United Kingdom, United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Scott Free Productions, Brandywine Productions, TSG Entertainment.
|Language
|:
|English.
|Runtime
|:
|123
|Genre
|:
|Thriller, Horror, Science Fiction.
Movie ‘Alien: Covenant’ was released in May 9, 2017 in genre Thriller. Ridley Scott was directed this movie and starring by Michael Fassbender. This movie tell story about Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.
Streaming Movie Alien: Covenant (2017) Online
