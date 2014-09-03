Download and Watch Movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|Joachim Rønning, Espen Sandberg.
|Writer
|:
|Ted Elliott, Stuart Beattie, Jay Wolpert.
|Producer
|:
|Jerry Bruckheimer.
|Release
|:
|May 23, 2017
|Country
|:
|Australia, United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Walt Disney Pictures, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Infinitum Nihil, Moving Picture Company (MPC).
|Language
|:
|English.
|Runtime
|:
|129
|Genre
|:
|Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ is a movie genre Action, was released in May 23, 2017. Joachim Rønning was directed this movie and starring by Johnny Depp. This movie tell story about Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by an old rival, Captain Salazar, who along with his crew of ghost pirates has escaped from the Devil’s Triangle, and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Jack seeks the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas, in order to defeat Salazar.
