Hey! I’m going on a blog tour with the Stolen Sharpie Revolution book! There will be reviews, interviews, and giveaways! Please check out these blogs on these dates for more info!
- January 17th The Book Adventures of Emily
- January 20th Crafty Mom Zen
- January 21st Literary Lunes Publications
- January 23rd Books and Bowel Movements
- January 26th Flora’s Forum
- January 27th Books are love
- January 29th Book Fidelity
- January 30th Proper Noun Blog
- February 1st Sonya Ellen Mann
- February 2nd The Gal in the Blue Mask
- February 4th my name is Sage
- February 7th Hogwash
Stolen Sharpie Revolution
By Alex Wrekk
Genre: Art, Graphic Design, How-To
Since 2002, Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for Zines and Zine Culture has been the go-to guide for all things zine-related. This little red book is stuffed with information about zines. Things you may know, stuff you don’t know and even stuff you didn’t know you didn’t know!
Stolen Sharpie Revolution contains a cornucopia of information about zines and zine culture for everyone from the zine newbie to the experienced zinester to the academic researcher. Stolen Sharpie Revolution consists of thoughtful lists and step-by-step how-to guides on everything from definitions of a “zine,” where to find zines, why they are important, how to make them and how to participate in zine culture.
This book has everything you need to get started creating your own zine, or to figure out what to do with the zine you just made. Stolen Sharpie Revolution serves as both an introduction into the wide world of zine culture and as a guide to taking the next step to become a part of it.
*Twitter * Facebook * Goodreads * stolensharpierevolution.org *